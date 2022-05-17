Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC on Tuesday postponed the Class 11 board exam due to floods and extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the last few days. In a notification issued by the AHSEC controller of examinations, Pankaj Borthakur stated that the Higher Secondary First Year (class 11) examinations that were scheduled to be held from May 18-21 have been suspended till further order due to prevailing inclement weather, and in view of damages caused by the natural calamities in the state.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Notification to Be Out Today at ssc.nic.in| Details Inside

This year, nearly 2.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 11 exams. Dima Hasao District of Assam is the worst hit by the pre-monsoon rain. The district has witnessed a number of landslides at several locations in the past few days.

The rail and road connectivity is cut off in the district. People are facing a shortage of food and other necessary commodities. Assam Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan also could not reach district headquarters Haflong and had to return back mid-way. AHSEC controller Borthakur also said all examinations in the Dima Hasao district from May 18 to June 1 have been suspended.

(With Inputs From IANS)