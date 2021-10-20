Assam General TET Admit Card 2021: The Elementary Education Department of Assam has finally announced the Assam General TET admit Card 2021 today, Oct 20, 2021, on the official website. Interested candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Axon Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission which is at ssa.assam.gov.in.Also Read - Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result Announced, Here's How to Check Marks at mahresult.nic.in

The Assam General TET written exams will be conducted on Oct 31, 2021. The scheduled exam will be conducted in different languages that include Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, English, and Hindi. Note, every candidate must bring the Assam General TET admit Card 2021 to the examination hall. Every candidate needs login credentials to download the admit card.

Assam General TET Admit Card 2021: How to Download Admit Card

For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Axon Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission which is at ssa.assam.gov.in.

Click on the option that reads, “Teacher Eligibility Test.”

Now click on the option ‘Click Here to apply online and Download Admit card.’

You will be directed to a new page. Enter the required credentials such as Application Number/ Username and Password.

After entering the credentials select ”Login.”

Save, Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The exams are scheduled to be held in pen and paper mode. Note, the exam date is the same for both the upper primary and lower primary levelsexams. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to covid-19 protocols.