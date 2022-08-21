Guwahati: As candidates were set to appear for the Assam recruitment exam to fill nearly 30,000 government posts in various departments, the state government on Sunday suspended mobile internet services in 25 districts for four hours of the exam to prevent examinees from cheating, reported news agency IANS. As per the officials, besides the suspension of internet services, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc were also been promulgated in and around the test centres, according to government orders.Also Read - SSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Stenographer Grade C, D Posts at ssc.nic.in; 12th Pass Eligible

The officials said that over 14.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for nearly 30,000 Grade-III and IV posts examinations. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is responsible for conducting the recruitment exam on August 21, August 28, and September 11. Also Read - Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022: Register For 3120 Posts From Aug 25| Check Salary Here

Assam Recruitment Exam: Check Examination Date

The selection test for the Grade-IV posts was held in two shifts on Sunday. As per the earlier notification, the tests for Grade-III posts will be held on August 28, and September 11, 2022. Senior officials said that besides state-owned BSNL, the private telecom service providers also temporarily suspended their mobile internet services from 10:00 AM to 12 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4 PM. Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 20 Posts Till Aug 26; Check Pay Scale Here

Assam Recruitment Exam: Items Prohibited During Examination

Besides deploying huge contintengent of security forces, the authorities had prohibited carrying of mobile phones (even in switched-off mode), electronic equipment or programmable devices or storage media devices such as smart watches, health bands, electronic pens, scanners, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones or any other devices either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device, calculator, pen drive etc., by the candidates.