Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result Declared at sebaonline.org; Direct Link Here

Assam Grade 3 Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the Viva Voce/Skill test can check and download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 at sebaonline.org.

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the provisional result for the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) for CLASS III posts today, May 3, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Viva Voce/Skill test can check and download the Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2023 by logging into the official website of the Board at sebaonline.org. The Commission conducted the Interview and Skill test between December 2022 to February 2023.

A total of 11,324 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to class III posts under 47 departments of the Assam government. As per news agency PTI report, Chairman of the State Level Recruitment Commission Ashish Bhutani told reporters here that based on the combined marks of written and skill tests, the final merit list against 11,510 posts was prepared and 11,324 candidates were found to be successful and provisionally selected for appointment. One can check the direct link and steps to check the scorecard here.

SLRC Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Download SLRC Assam Grade 3 Result 2023?

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam(SEBA) at https://www.sebaonline.org/.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SLRC Result – Class III (LINK 1) and SLRC Result – Class III (LINK 2).”

Enter the login details such as the application number and password. Now click on the login option.

Your Assam Grade 3 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Commission had received requisitions from 47 departments and following an advertisement, published in March 2022, a total of 9,21,634 online applications were received and out of these, 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written test. Written tests were conducted for three levels of qualifications which included graduate level (for posts where the minimum required qualification is bachelor’s degree/bachelor’s degree with computer), HSSLC level (for posts where minimum qualification is HSSLC/HSSLC in Science), and HSLC level (for posts of driver). After the written test, shortlisted candidates were called for the computer skill test, stenography skill test or driving skill test, Bhutani said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet that results for 14,281 vacancies for Grade IV posts in various departments will be announced on Thursday. Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the SEBA website sebaonline.org for the latest updates on the exam.

