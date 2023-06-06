Home

Assam HS 12th Toppers List 2023: Check AHSEC Board Result Toppers For Arts, Commerce And Science Stream

Sankalpajit Saikia topped the Class 12 Arts stream by scoring 490 marks. Nikhilesh Dutta has topped the Science stream with 484 marks. Varsha Bothra and Sukanya Kumar has topped in the Commerce stream. Both of them have got 472 marks.

Assam HS 12th Toppers List 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Council (AHSEC) has announced the Assam HS 12th Results 2023 on June 06 at 9 am. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results at the official website — ahsec.nic.in. The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 20 to March 20, 2023. Last year, the AHSEC declared the Class 12 boards result on June 27 at 9 am with Arts stream recording an overall pass percentage of 83.48 per cent, Commerce stream at 87.26 per cent and Science stream 92.19 per cent.

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Toppers List 2023

AHSEC HS Science Toppers List Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate has topped the Science stream with 484 marks. NIKHILESH DUTTA – 484 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) AREEJEET ROY – 482 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) BISWAJYOTI DAS – 482 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) RISHAB UPADHYAY – 482 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) PRARTHANA PRIYAM SAIKIA – 479 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) SATYAJIT KAMAN – 478 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) GORANGAJIT GOGOI – 474 Marks (Elite Academy, Charaideo) AHSEC HS Commerce Toppers List Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College Kamrup (Metro) and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) has topped in the Commerce stream. Both of them have got 472 marks. VARSHA BOTHRA – 472 Marks (KC Das Commerce College, Kamrup) SUKANYA KUMAR – 472 Marks (Malayabari Senior Secondary School, Kamrup) ZILIK SHILL – 471 Marks (Sankardev Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) JAHANGIR ALOM CHOUDHURY – 468 Marks (Paramount Senior Secondary School, Hailakandi) SURYA JAIN – 467 Marks (Salt Brook Academy (Senior Secondary School), Dibrugarh) KESIKA JAIN – 466 Marks (Dronacharya Academy 9Senior Secondary School), Barpeta) AHSEC HS Arts Toppers List AHSEC HS Result 2023: Sankalpajit Saikia is Arts topper

Sankalpajit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon has topped the Class 12 Arts stream by scoring 490 marks. Here is the list of top 5: SANKALPAJIT SAIKIA – 490 Marks ( Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) DIYA MAHANTA – 488 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) SHREYA SARKAR – 487 Marks (Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nagaon) SUKLENMUNG CHETIA – 486 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) SEKH SANIA TASNIM ROHMAN – 482 Marks (Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon) SWABNAM SAIKAI JERIFA AHMED MRINMOY KUMAR BORAH RAKTIMA PATAR Assam HS result 2023: Stream-wise pass percentage Science stream: 84.96 per cent

Commerce: 79.57 per cent

Arts: 70.12 per cent

Vocational: 85.61 per cent

Assam 12th Result 2023: Last Year’s Performance

Science: 92.19 per cent

Arts: 83.48 per cent

Commerce: 87.26 per cent

Vocational stream: 89.30 per cent

Official Websites to check HS Result 2023 Assam

After the announcement of result, the students have to visit the official websites. The AHSEC result 2023 link will be activated on these websites:

How to check Assam HS AHSEC Result 2023?

Once the results are announced, the students can access them on the AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to download the marksheet of Assam HS marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on HS Higher Secondary Examination (Sci, Arts, Commerce, Voc) results 2023 link

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter roll number and other credentials

Step 5: The provisional results will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and keep its hardcopy saved for future references

Students should keep checking the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council’s official website to get latest updates.

