Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Monday declared the results for Assam HS 2022. Students can check the results at– resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.resut.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in, using roll number. The board has also released Assam HS toppers list and pass percentage along with the result. The exams were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022.Also Read - Assam HS Result 2022 Date And Time Announced: AHSEC To Declare Class 12 Results on THIS Day
In Arts stream, as many as 156107 students appeared for Higher Secondary (HS) exam. Of them, 130324 have passed. Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Cherry Gohain of Womens College Tinsukia have topped the art stream by securing 487 marks.
In Science stream, of the total 33534 students who undertook the exam, 30915 have been declared pass. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomoroni HS School topped the stream with 491 marks.
In Commerce, 15199 students had appeared and 13264 have passed. Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar (482 marks) is the Commerce topper.
Assam HS Result 2022 Pass Percentage: Stream-wise Stream Pass Percentage Overall
- Arts–83.48%
- Commerce–87.26%
- Science–92.19%
Assam HS results 2022: Arts stream top 10 ranks
- SADHANA DEVI KAMRUPA GIRLS’ SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL, KAMRUP (RURAL) and CHERRY GOHAIN, WOMENS COLLEGE, TINSUKIA
- BIDISHA MISRA, SANKARDEV ACADEMY (SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL), NALBARI
- SUDIPTA DEBNATH, SANKARDEV SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL, HOJAI and NILOY KURMI, RAMANUJAN SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL, NAGAON
- PRIYANKA BAISHYA, ASSAM VALLEY ACADEMY, NALBARI
- MADHUSMITA BEZBARUAH, ANUNDORAM BOROOAH ACADEMY, BARPETA and PRATYOSH PRATIM BORAH, CONCEPT SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL, NAGAON
AHSEC Assam HS result 2022: Commerce toppers
- SAGAR AGARWAL
- MANOSH JYOTI BORTHAKUR
- NIKHIL GUPTA
- NANCY KHETAWAT, PRIYAKSHI GHOSH
- PRATHAM AGARWALLA
- MRINAL RAY, DEEPAK LODHA
- VANDANA BALDEWA
- SIMRAN SURANA
- CHANDAN BORA
- PRIYANGSHU DAS
Assam HS results 2022: Science stream toppers
- DHRITIRAJ BASTAV KALITA
- ALANGKRITA GAUTAM BARUAH
- SURAJIT SUTRADHAR
- RITTIK KUMAR SUT, ALDRIN NATH
- AYMAN SHOAIB, RUHAN SAIKIA
- AVILASHA DUTTA
- DEBABRATA KALITA, VAIBHAV SONOWAL
- GAURANGA BHUYAN
- SAPTARIKHI KALITA, DEBASHISH SHARMAH, BIKIRAN NATH, PRITAM SARKAR
- SUPRAJIT SAHA, ANTARIKHYA MAJUMDAR, DEBAGYAN BORDOLOI, KISHAN HARLALKA, BEDANTA SARMA
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the students who successfully passed passed Assam Higher Secondary exams. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, ” Congratulations to all students who passed the HS exams, results of which were declared today. May you all continue excelling in your academic pursuits. However, those who couldn’t perform well shouldn’t lose heart but keep trying. I’m sure you too will be crowned with success.”