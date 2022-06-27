Assam Board AHSEC HS Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Monday declared the results for Assam HS 2022. Students can check the results at– resultsassam.nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.resut.in, and board website ahsec.assam.gov.in, using roll number. The board has also released Assam HS toppers list and pass percentage along with the result. The exams were held from March 15 to April 12, 2022.Also Read - Assam HS Result 2022 Date And Time Announced: AHSEC To Declare Class 12 Results on THIS Day

In Arts stream, as many as 156107 students appeared for Higher Secondary (HS) exam. Of them, 130324 have passed. Sadhana Devi of Kamrupa Girls’ Senior Secondary School and Cherry Gohain of Womens College Tinsukia have topped the art stream by securing 487 marks.

In Science stream, of the total 33534 students who undertook the exam, 30915 have been declared pass. Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita of Deomoroni HS School topped the stream with 491 marks.

In Commerce, 15199 students had appeared and 13264 have passed. Sagar Agarwal of Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Cachar (482 marks) is the Commerce topper.

Assam HS Result 2022 Pass Percentage: Stream-wise Stream Pass Percentage Overall

Arts–83.48%

Commerce–87.26%

Science–92.19%

