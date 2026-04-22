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Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC 12th result download link by this date at resultassam.nic.in; how to check scores

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Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC 12th result download link by this date at resultassam.nic.in; how to check scores

To access the Assam Class 12th scores, a student must enter his/her roll number, registration number, and other details.

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: AHSEC 12th result download link by this date at resultassam.nic.in; how to check scores

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) will declare the Assam HS Class 12th Result 2026 anytime soon. Students can download the Assam HS Results 2026 at ahsec.assam.gov.in. According to the media reports, Assam AHSEC HS Result 2026 is likely to be announced by the end of April 2026. To access the Assam Class 12th scores, a student must enter his/her roll number, registration number, and other details. The Assam HS Result 2026 can be accessed via Digilocker, SMS, and official websites.

To pass the Assam AHSEC Class 12th result 2026,qa student must at least score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject. This year, the AHSEC Class 12th examination was held from February 11 to March 16. Along with the result, the board is expected to declare the Assam Board Class 12th overall pass percentage, Assam Board Class 12th gender-wise pass percentage, and other key statistics.

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Official Websites to check AHSEC 12th result download link

It is to be noted that Assam HS Class 12th result can be downloaded via the websites given below

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

results.ahsecregistration.in

Assam HS Class 12 Result 2026: How to check

Go to the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council(AHSEC) at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Assam HS Final Result 2026.” Choose your stream, such as Arts, Science, Commerce, or Vocational.

Enter your roll code and roll number. Submit the details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Assam HS Class 12th result.

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