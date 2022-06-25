Assam HS Result 2022: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will announce the Higher Secondary (HS), or Class 12 result 2022 on June 27. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his Twitter handle to confirm the Assam 12th result 2022 date and time. “Results of Higher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results,” he wrote.Also Read - Assam Floods: Board Suspends Class 11 Examination Until Further Orders

Results of the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) final examinations will be declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. My best wishes to all the students who had appeared in the examinations — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

Once declared, the Assam Board HS result 2022 will be available on the official websites– ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To access the Class 12 AHSEC results, the candidates need to use their roll number, registration number, date of birth.

AHSEC may hold a press conference at 9 am, where result data like pass percentage and toppers’ names will be announced. Soon after that, students can check their scores on the official websites.

This year, around 2 lakh students appeared in the HS, Class 12 board exam in Assam which was concluded on April 12. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks in aggregate and overall to clear the HS, Class 12 exam successfully.