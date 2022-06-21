Assam HS Result 2022 LIVE: The wait of the lakhs of students is going to be over soon as the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) might declare the class 12th Result 2022 in a day or two. Though an official confirmation is awaited, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to make an official announcement regarding the result dates and time soon. Once declared, candidates can check their Assam 12th result 2022 on the AHSEC’s official website – ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.Also Read - Video: Homeless Locals Wade Through Floodwaters As Houses, Roads Swept Away In Assam

Assam HS Class 12 result: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

Click on the link which read HS AHSEC Result 2022. (Link will be activated after the declaration of results)

Enter the Roll Number from the admit card.

Press the submit button.

The Assam High School Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference

This year, approximately 2.5 lakh students appear in the Higher Secondary Examination conducted from March 15 till April 12, 2022. All students are advised to keep a close eye on more updates and information related to Assam HSC Class 12 results 2022. Also Read - Assam Reports Protests Against Agnipath Scheme, NFR Cancels Few Trains