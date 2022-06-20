Assam HS Result 2022: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the Class 12 results on Monday (June 20). Over 2 lakh students are waiting for their AHSEC Class 12th Result 2022 to be declared. All students are advised to keep a close eye on more updates and information related to Assam HSC Class 12 results 2022. Once the results will be declared, candidates can check and download their marksheets on the official website, i.e., ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

The HS exams were held from 15th March 2022 and ended on 12th April 2022 and around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam. Assam HS Result 2022 is expected to be released by state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma.

Assam HS Result 2022: Here’s How to Check Assam Class 12 Results

Go to the official website of the Assam Board – resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on Assam Class 12th results 2022

Enter your roll number and other details

Your screen will reveal the Assam High School Result 2022

Download and take a print of your result for future reference

The Assam Higher Secondary Board Exams were held in regular offline mode and students had to visit their designated exam centres in order to appear for the ASHEC HS Exam 2022.