Home

Education

Assam HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th Result at ahsec.assam.gov.in; Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet Here

live

Assam HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th Result at ahsec.assam.gov.in; Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet Here

Assam 12th Result 2023: AHSEC HS results will be hosted at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Stay tuned to india.com for toppers list, pass percentage trends, steps to check marks and other latest updates here.

The HS result 2022 Assam board was made available at 16 official and unofficial websites

Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th results today, May 27. Students who took the examination can check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. This year, the Assam Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 20. In order to view Assam Board 12th results 2023, students must input their roll number. To successfully pass the Assam Board 12th examination, a student must score a minimum of 30 percent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES