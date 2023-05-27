ZEE Sites

  • Assam HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th Result at ahsec.assam.gov.in; Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet Here
Assam HS Result 2023 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12th Result at ahsec.assam.gov.in; Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet Here

Assam 12th Result 2023: AHSEC HS results will be hosted at ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. Stay tuned to india.com for toppers list, pass percentage trends, steps to check marks and other latest updates here.

Updated: May 27, 2023 6:47 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

The HS result 2022 Assam board will be made available at 16 official and unofficial websites
Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the Assam Class 12th results today, May 27. Students who took the examination can check their results on the board’s result website — ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. This year, the Assam Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 20.  In order to view Assam Board 12th results 2023, students must input their roll number. To successfully pass the Assam Board 12th examination, a student must score a minimum of 30 percent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.

Live Updates

  • 7:30 AM IST

    What to do after the announcement of Assam Board HS Final Result 2023 for Class 12th?

    After downloading the Assam Higher Secondary result, students are requested to print a hard copy of their marksheets and keep it safe for future use. They have to collect their AHSEC 12th marksheets and other valid documents from their school a few days after the release of the Assam HS result 2023.

  • 6:42 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2023 LIVE: Check AHSEC Class 12th Result via SMS

    Step 1: Launch your phone’s messaging program.

    Step 2: Type SEBA23, followed by a space.

    Step 3: Enter your HSLC Roll Number.

    Step 4: Send the SMS to the number 57766.

    Step 5: You will receive your Assam 12th Result 2023 on your phone.

  • 6:41 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2023 LIVE: How to check Assam AHSEC Class 12th Result online

    -Visit the AHSEC official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.

    -Click the ‘Assam HS result 2023’ download link.

    -Enter the roll number is the space provided.

    -HS result 2023 Assam will be displayed on the screen.

    -Check marks, qualifying status and download for future reference.

