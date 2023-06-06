ZEE Sites

Assam Board HS Result 2023 LIVE Updates: AHSEC Class 12th To Be Declared At 9 AM Today on ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th 2023 Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 will be declared today at 9 am on on the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Published: June 6, 2023 5:52 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th 2023 Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Stay tuned to get all updates related to Assam Board HS Result 2023, toppers list, pass percentage and more.

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th 2023 Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam (AHSEC) will declare the result for the Class 12 Higher Secondary examination today at 9 AM. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that Assam AHSEC HS Result 2023 will be declared on Tuesday (June 6) on the official websites – ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. Students can download marksheets or check scorecards by entering roll number and date of birth on the official websites. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates related to Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2023, toppers list, pass percentage and other details.

