Home

Education

Assam HS Result 2026 BIG Update: AHSEC 12th Result today on ahsec.assam.gov.in? Assam Board likely to confirm date shortly

Assam HS Result 2026 BIG Update: AHSEC 12th Result today on ahsec.assam.gov.in? Assam Board likely to confirm date shortly

This year, the Assam HS Examination 2026 was conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The exams were held in two shifts - Morning (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) and Afternoon (1:30 PM – 4:30 PM. Last year, AHSEC announced the Assam 12th results on April 30, 2025, at 9 AM.

What is CBSE 3-language policy? English to be considered as 'foreign' language option for Class 6

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board will announce the Assam Board class 12 results likely between April 20 and 25, 2026. According to the reports, the Assam Board officials will issue an official confirmation on the date and time for Assam HS results 2026. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board, i.e., ahsec.assam.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results.

This year, the Assam HS Examination 2026 was conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The exams were held in two shifts—morning (9:00 AM – 12:00 PM) and afternoon (1:30 PM – 4:30 PM). Last year, AHSEC announced the Assam 12th results on April 30, 2025, at 9 AM.

Following the same timing, it is likely that the results for Assam 12th science, arts, and commerce will be announced at the same time. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards ready with them to check their results.

How to Download Assam HS Result 2026 Scorecards Online

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam Board

Step 2: Click on Results

Step 3: Click on HS Final Year Examination Result 2026

Step 4: Enter the Roll, Number, Registration number

Step 5: The individual mark sheets will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

Candidates who have appeared for the exams must keep their admit cards ready with them to check the results. To download the marksheets, students are required to visit the official website and log in with their roll number and registration number.

Assam Class 12 stream wise result will be declared online. The result will be available on the official website of the board. The following details will be given on the Assam 12th marksheets

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.