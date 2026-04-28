Home

Education

Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: AHSEC Class 12th results to be announced shortly at ahsec.assam.gov.in, direct link here

live

Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: AHSEC Class 12th results to be announced shortly at ahsec.assam.gov.in, direct link here

Assam HS Result 2026: The Board will announce the results for all streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts—at a press conference to be held by Board officials. The pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other details will be shared along with the results.

CBSE Success Story: Meet Zainab Bilal, visually impaired girl, who scored 95% in CBSE Class 10th Board exam; she hails from..., her marks was...

HS Result 2026 Assam Live Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is all set to announce the Assam HS Result 2026 today. Candidates who have appeared for the higher secondary examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.

To recall, the Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. The examination for Class 12 was held in two shifts on all days- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The candidates who have appeared for the examination must note that the board will conduct a press conference to announce the results.

ALSO READ: Assam HS Result 2026 BIG Update: AHSEC 12th Result today on ahsec.assam.gov.in?

Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information. The Board will announce all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts results at the press conference to be held by the Board officials. The pass percentage, district-wise toppers, and other details will be shared along with the results.

ALSO READ: Assam Board HSLC Toppers list 2026: Meet Jyotirmay Das who topped Assam SEBA Class 10th Result with 591 marks

Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.