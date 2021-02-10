Assam HS TET Results 2021: The Board of Secondary, Assam has announced the Assam HS TET Result 2021 today. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of the board i.e. sebaonline.org. Also Read - Teacher Takes Intimate Pictures With Student & Posts Online! Creepy Photoshoot of Assam Man Groping and Hugging Girl Goes Viral

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Board of Secondary Education – sebaonline.org .

Step 2: Click on the left panel of the homepage on ‘HS TET Results’

Step 3: You can click either on server one or server 2.

Step 4: Candidates will be redirected to a login page.

Step 5: Enter your registered application number or username and passwords, then click on submit.

Step 6: You will be able to see Assam HS TET Result 2021 displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download the admit card. Also, take a print for future use.

Step 8: Direct link to check Assam HS TET Result 2021 is here.

The candidates would need their application number or username and password to log in. The Assam HS TET 2021 was held on January 10, 2021.

The candidates must note The Assam HS TET Result 2021 is valid for seven years. The certificate’s validity shall be for a maximum period of seven years from the date of issue of the certificate. The SEBA board had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test for Graduate Teacher, Classical Teacher, and Hindi Teacher positions in the month of January 2021.

Candidates can also register for Assam TET 2021 for Post Graduate Teachers on the official website. Assam TET is conducted for two papers. Applicants are required to pass both the papers in order to qualify.