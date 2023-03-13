Home

Education

Assam HSLC Exam 2023: SEBA Cancels Science Paper After Paper Leak. Check Details Here

Assam HSLC Exam 2023: SEBA Cancels Science Paper After Paper Leak. Check Details Here

Assam HSLC Exam 2023: The general science paper of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2023 was cancelled due to paper leak.

Assam HSLC 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced that the HSLC Exam Science paper was cancelled as the paper was leaked on social media. (File Photo)

Assam HSLC Exam 2023: The general science paper of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, 2023 was cancelled after a paper leak was reported. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced that the Assam HSLC Exam Science paper, which was scheduled to take place today (March 13), was cancelled as the paper was leaked on social media. The next date of the Assam HLSC 2023 science paper will soon be announced by the board.

Assam HSLC 2023 science paper cancelled: What SEBA said in statement

The SEBA, in a statement, said a “hand-written model question paper of HSLC examination of general science (C3) subject” was available on social media. “This is for information to all concerned that, a piece of news was telecast in a section of media today evening that a hand-written model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidates and it is also spread in social media. We have a belief that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of the General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March 2023 (Monday) is hereby canceled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course.”

You may like to read

General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/3fvU2CbSgr — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 12, 2023

Assam Police said a case has been registered in connection to the HSLC exam 2023 science paper leak case. “Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law,” Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said on Twitter.

Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits… https://t.co/oVwC1UxVrz — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) March 12, 2023

Earlier, the Assam education board had cancelled mathematics paper of the HSLC exam due to paper leak. A student was found using a mobile phone during Assam HSLC 2023 Maths exam in Cachar district where he received answers through WhatsApp. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had then summoned SEBA secretary Naranyaran Nath and asked the board to cancel the exam in all centres where irregularities were reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.