Assam HSLC Exam Cancelled After Question Paper Leak, State Govt Seeks Report From SEBA

Assam HSLC Exam Latest Update: Soon after the question paper leak case was reported, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma summoned Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) secretary Naranyaran Nath and asked them to cancel the exam.

Assam HSLC Exam Cancelled. Here's Why

Assam HSLC Exam Latest Update: The mathematics question paper of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was cancelled after a question paper leak case was reported from a school in Cachar district. Giving details, officials said a student was found using a mobile phone during an examination where he received answers through WhatsApp.

Soon after the question paper leak case was reported, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma summoned Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) secretary Naranyaran Nath and asked them to cancel the exam in all centres where irregularities were reported. However, SEBA officials did not respond on the incident.

The Assam HSLC examination for the mathematics paper started at 9 AM on Monday and at around 9:20 AM, a student was found using mobile phone during the examination at a centre in Cachar.

Giving details to Hindustan Times, deputy commissioner of Cachar district Rohan Kumar Jha said, “In his mobile phone, we noticed there was a WhatsApp group from where he was receiving answers. He was immediately expelled and we are sending the report to higher authorities.”

Jha further added that this was an individual issue and not a case of question paper leak.

He said if the questions were found in the public domain before the exam started, it would have a case of leak. However, he said one individual was found using a mobile phone and they took action against him.

A photo of the HSLC mathematics paper were circulating on social media soon after the exam started. This year, over 4,23,000 students are appearing for HSLC examinations.

