Assam HSLC Exam Paper Leak: General Science Paper Now On March 30

The science paper was scheduled today but it had to be cancelled following reports of a paper leak. Now, the cancelled General Science Exam will be held on March 30.

Assam HSLC Exam Paper Leak: Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) General Science Paper, which got cancelled today due to a paper leak, will now be held on March 30, confirmed education minister Ranoj Pegu. The science paper was scheduled today but it had to be cancelled following reports of a paper leak. The minister further said that Matric or Class 10 English paper which was cancelled at one exam centre in Cachar will take place on March 28.

The education minister took to the micro-blogging site to make this announcement. “The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice,” he tweeted.

The cancelled examination of General Science scheduled today(13/3/23) will now be held on 30 March 2023. On the other hand, the cancelled English examination in JR Higher Secondary School, Ganirgram will be held on 28th March. SEBA has issued notice. @himantabiswa #HSLC pic.twitter.com/4YM2JGmDIL — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 13, 2023

Earlier, the SEBA, in a statement, said a “hand-written model question paper of HSLC examination of general science (C3) subject” was available on social media. “This is for information to all concerned that, a piece of news was telecast in a section of media today evening that a hand-written model question paper of HSLC examination of General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March 2023 (Monday) is available in the hands of some candidates and it is also spread in social media. We have a belief that such news may create confusion in the minds of the candidates and keeping in view of this, the examination of the General Science (C3) subject, which is to be held on 13th March 2023 (Monday) is hereby cancelled. The next date of the examination of the subject General Science shall be notified in due course.”

Assam Police Registers Case, Probe Underway

The Assam Police, on Monday, registered a case, following the reports of a paper leak. “Reference media reports of leakage of General Science (C3) question paper of HSLC examination scheduled for March 13th 2023 conducted by Board of Secondary Education, Assam – A criminal case has been registered and would be investigated by CID Assam. We would bring the culprits and conspirators to law,” Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said on Twitter.

