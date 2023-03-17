Home

Assam HSLC Exam Routine 2023 Revised: SEBA To Conduct All Class 10 Language Papers Including English On April 1

Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), which conducts the exams, Pegu said the tests for all MIL and English (IL) have been rescheduled to April 1 from March 18.

Assam Paper Leak: A day after the Class 10 state board exam of all Modern Indian Language (MIL) subjects, including English (IL), was cancelled following the leak of Assamese paper, the tests have been rescheduled to April 1, state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu informed on Friday. In addition to Assamese, the other MIL subjects are Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Hmar, Nepali, Mizo, Khasi, Garo, Karbi and Urdu.

SEBA has rescheduled the exam of all MIL/English (IL) subjects on 1st April, 2023. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 18 March, 2023.@himantabiswa ⁦@CMOfficeAssam⁩ pic.twitter.com/2jcQrfVJaC — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 17, 2023

This is the second time that a test of the class 10 state board examination exam had to be cancelled and rescheduled.

The general science question paper of the examination had leaked on March 12, and the test scheduled on the next day was cancelled. The general science examination will now be held on March 30.

On Thursday night, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Assamese paper has also leaked, and advised the SEBA to cancel the exam and reschedule it.

Students study English (in lieu) instead of MIL Assamese in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

