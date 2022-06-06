Assam HSLC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA is all set to release the Assam HSLC Result 2022 on June 7. Soon after the formal announcement of Assam Board HSLC Class 10 result, the same will be available on the official websites of the board i.e. sebaonline.org and assamresults.nic.in. According to our sources, the Assam board will announce the HSLC result at 10 AM. The candidates must note that the SEBA Class 10 Result would be made available after a short press conference.Also Read - BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma from Party's Primary Membership Over 'Controversial Statement'

We here at India.com are in regular touch with our sources and will be updating all the important updates on this page. Hence, candidates can bookmark this page and check it regularly for the most authentic information on Assam Board Class 10 Result 2022.

SEBA Class 10 Result 2022: Steps To Check Scores

Go to the Assam official website, sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, click on the ‘SEBA HSLC result 2022’ link.

Enter HSLC roll number and fill the captcha.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The HSLC Class 10 result 2022 will be displayed.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and wrote, "Results of High School Leaving Certificate examination will be announced on June 7, 2022."