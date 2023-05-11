Home

Education

Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 Result To Be Out Soon at sebaonline.org; How To Check

Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 Result To Be Out Soon at sebaonline.org; How To Check

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: Candidates can check and download the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 at sebaonline.org and results.sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC Result 2023: SEBA Class 10 Result To Be Out Soon at sebaonline.org; How To Check

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will declare the HSLC Result 2023 anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can check and download the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 by visiting the official website at sebaonline.org and results.sebaonline.org. If going by the past year’s trends, the Assam Class 10th Result is likely to be announced in the last week of May 2023. However, no official announcement has been made by the Assam Board yet. This year, the Assam board conducted the Class 10th examination from March 3 to April 1. Several children have appeared in the board examination. Check important dates, and other details here.

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: Check Details Here Name of the Event Check Details Here Name of the Board Board of Secondary Education, Assam Name of the Examination High School Leaving Certificate Assam HSLC Result 2023 Official website sebaonline.org and results.sebaonline.org Assam HSLC Result 2023 Date last week of May 2023(tentative) Re-evaluation 10th result Application starts from June 2023(tentative) Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023: How to check Marksheet/Result Online? In this article, we have provided you with the steps to check and view your scorecard and mark sheet. You may like to read

Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org and results.sebaonline.org. Look for the result link. Enter the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth. Your Assam SEBA HSLC Board result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2023 Date: Check Past Year Trends Assam HSLC Result Year Assam HSLC Result Date 2022 June 7 2021 July 30 2020 June 6 2019 May 15 2018 May 25 Students can collect their mark sheets and passing certificates from their respective schools. After successfully passing class 10, students will go to the next class and have to choose a stream to study in classes 11 and 12 respectively. Once the result is declared, Class 11 admission and other courses will be opened immediately. For more details, visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.