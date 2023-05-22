ZEE Sites

Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE: SEBA Class 10th Result Declared On sebaonline.org

Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Result DECLARED | The Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Updated: May 22, 2023 10:41 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: After the SEBA HSLC Result 2023 is declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools.

Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Result DECLARED | The Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). Students can check Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 on the official websites – results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org. The SEBA Class 10th exam was conducted by the Assam Board from March 3 to April 1 this year. After the SEBA HSLC Result 2023 is declared, students are advised to collect their mark sheets and pass certificates from their respective schools. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2023, toppers list, pass percentage, and more.

Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 10:48 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Download SEBA Class 10 Result via mobile app | You can download SEBA Results via the mobile app developed by Narayani Edusols from Google Play Store. The Mobile App has viewing and downloading facility of the mark sheets.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Toppers List

  • 10:42 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Result DECLARED | The Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA Class 10th Result to be declared shortly | The Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 will be declared shortly.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: How to check SEBA Class 10th Result

    Step 1: Go to SEBA’s official website at sebaonline.org.

    Step 2: Click on the ‘Assam HSLC 10th result 2023’ link, when it releases.

    Step 3: On the new window, enter the roll number and other required details. Then click on submit.

    Step 4: The Assam Board HSLC Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: View the result and download it.

    Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future reference.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: SEBA To Declare Class 10th Result At 10 AM Today | The Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2023 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) at 10 AM today on results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org

