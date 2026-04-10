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Assam HSLC Result 2026 announced at sebaonline.org and Digilocker; check direct link

Assam HSLC Result 2026 announced at sebaonline.org and Digilocker; check direct link

The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) has announced the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 today, April 10, 2026.

Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) has announced the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 today, April 10, 2026, at 10: 30 AM. Students can download the Assam SEBA 10th Result at sebaonline.org. To access the Assam HSLC Result, a student must enter his/her roll number. Along with the result, the board will announce the topper list and overall pass percentage. Below are the direct links to access the Assam HSLC Result.

“Presently students will have to download their digital mode of Marks-Sheets through Websites or can view their Marks Sheet through Mobile App from 10:30 AM of 10/04/2026. For downloading the Marks sheet, students will have to enter their Roll and Number in the space provided,” reads the statement.

Assam HSLC Result 2026 announced: How to check at sebaonline.org

Step 1: Visit the official website of Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) at sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the Assam HSLC Result download link.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Step 3: Enter the login details, such as roll number.

Step 4: Your Assam HSLC Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The date for providing of hard copy of certificate cum marks-sheet for the passed candidates shall be notified in due course of time. Hard copy of marks- sheet to fail candidates will not be provided. However, if any failed candidate desires to obtain the hard copy of Marks-sheet shall have to apply at Board office, separately.

All candidates who appeared in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2026 conducted by the Assam State School Education Board, Div–I during the month of February, 2026, can access the results from the website.

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