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Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result at sebaonline.org on April 10; topper list, download link

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Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result at sebaonline.org on April 10; topper list, download link

Students can access the Assam SEBA 10th Result download link at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) will announce the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely tomorrow, April 10, 2026. Students can access the Assam SEBA 10th Result download link at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/. To access the Assam HSLC Result, a student must enter his/her roll number. Nearly 4,38,565 students have appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board examination. This year, the Assam HSLC exams were held from February 10 to February 27. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC Result can be accessed via SMS, Digilocker, and the official website. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Assam HSLC Result 2026.

This year, the board conducted the Assam HSLC Examination 2026 from February 10 to February 27, 2026. Along with the results, the board will display the overall pass percentage, topper lists and gender-wise pass percentage

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