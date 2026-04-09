  • Home
  • Education
  • Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result at sebaonline.org on April 10; topper list, download link
live

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result at sebaonline.org on April 10; topper list, download link

Students can access the Assam SEBA 10th Result download link at sebaonline.org

Published date india.com Published: April 9, 2026 12:35 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result at sebaonline.org on April 10; topper list, download link

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date LIVE Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) will announce the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely tomorrow, April 10, 2026. Students can access the Assam SEBA 10th Result download link at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/. To access the Assam HSLC Result, a student must enter his/her roll number. Nearly 4,38,565 students have appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board examination. This year, the Assam HSLC exams were held from February 10 to February 27. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC Result can be accessed via SMS, Digilocker, and the official website. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Assam HSLC Result 2026.

This year, the board conducted the Assam HSLC Examination 2026 from February 10 to February 27, 2026. Along with the results, the board will display the overall pass percentage, topper lists and gender-wise pass percentage

Live Updates

  • Apr 9, 2026 12:47 PM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result expected date and time

    April 10, 2026

  • Apr 9, 2026 12:46 PM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: Open SMS app on your phone.

    Type: ASSAM10

    Send it to 56263.

    You will receive your HSLC result on SMS.

  • Apr 9, 2026 12:43 PM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: Details mentioned in SEBA Assam Class 10th result marksheet

    • Student name
    • Hall ticket number
    • College name
    • Group / Stream
    • Subject-wise marks
    • Total marks
    • Grade / Result status (Pass/Fail)
    • Theory exam name
    • Exam date
    • Subject codes
    • Exam time
    • Exam day
    • Practical exam dates
    • Practical exam time
    • Instructions
  • Apr 9, 2026 12:41 PM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: Assam HSLC Result will also be announced via Digilocker. The examination was held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9:00 AM to 12: 00 noon, and the second shift will commence from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Usually, the results are announced via a press conference. In 2025, the results were declared on April 11.

  • Apr 9, 2026 12:40 PM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: This year, the Assam HSLC exams were held from February 10 to February 27.

  • Apr 9, 2026 12:40 PM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: Students can access the Assam SEBA 10th Result download link at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/.

  • Apr 9, 2026 12:39 PM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result at sebaonline.org soon

    The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) will announce the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely tomorrow, April 10, 2026.

  • Apr 9, 2026 12:39 PM IST

    Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 Date: How to check SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result soon at sebaonline.org

    1. Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org.
    2. Look for the result link Or Click on the link,” HSLC Examination Results 2026.”
    3. Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth.
    4. Your Assam SEBA HSLC Board result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.