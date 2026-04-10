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Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link at sebaonline.org shortly; topper list, pass percentage

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Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link at sebaonline.org shortly; topper list, pass percentage

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Date and Time: The Assam SEBA 10th Result download link will be available at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/.

Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) is all set to declare the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely today, April 10, 2026. The Assam SEBA 10th Result download link will be available at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/. To access the Assam HSLC Result, a student must enter his/her roll number.

Nearly 4,38,565 students have appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board examination. This year, the Assam HSLC exams were held from February 10 to February 27. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC Result can be accessed via SMS, Digilocker, and the official website. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Assam HSLC Result 2026.

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