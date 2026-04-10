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  • Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link at sebaonline.org shortly; topper list, pass percentage
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Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link at sebaonline.org shortly; topper list, pass percentage

Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Date and Time: The Assam SEBA 10th Result download link will be available at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/.

Published date india.com Published: April 10, 2026 7:23 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link at sebaonline.org shortly; topper list, pass percentage

Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) is all set to declare the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely today, April 10, 2026. The Assam SEBA 10th Result download link will be available at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/. To access the Assam HSLC Result, a student must enter his/her roll number.

Nearly 4,38,565 students have appeared for the Assam HSLC Class 10th board examination. This year, the Assam HSLC exams were held from February 10 to February 27. Apart from the official website, the Assam HSLC Result can be accessed via SMS, Digilocker, and the official website. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Assam HSLC Result 2026.

Live Updates

  • Apr 10, 2026 7:45 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: Open SMS app on your phone.

    Type: ASSAM10

    Send it to 56263.

    You will receive your HSLC result on SMS.

  • Apr 10, 2026 7:45 AM IST

    Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: This year, the Assam HSLC exams were held from February 10 to February 27.

    • Apr 10, 2026 7:45 AM IST

      Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: Assam HSLC Result will also be announced via Digilocker. The examination was held in two shifts. The morning shift was held from 9:00 AM to 12: 00 noon, and the second shift will commence from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. Usually, the results are announced via a press conference. In 2025, the results were declared on April 11.

      • Apr 10, 2026 7:44 AM IST

        Assam HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE: Students can access the Assam SEBA 10th Result download link at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/.

      • Apr 10, 2026 7:44 AM IST

        Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 Date: How to check SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result soon at sebaonline.org

        1. Visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org.
        2. Look for the result link Or Click on the link,” HSLC Examination Results 2026.”
        3. Enter the required credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth.
        4. Your Assam SEBA HSLC Board result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.
        5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.
      • Apr 10, 2026 7:26 AM IST

        Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th topper list soon

      • Apr 10, 2026 7:26 AM IST

        Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link date time

        SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link is likely to be released today, April 10, at 10:30 AM, as per media reports.

      • Apr 10, 2026 7:24 AM IST

        Assam HSLC Result 2026 LIVE: SEBA Assam Class 10th result download link at sebaonline.org shortly

      About the Author

      Sumaila Zaman

      Sumaila Zaman

      Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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