Assam HSCL Results 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced class 10th or HSLC results. Candidates can check their result on the board's official website sebaonline.org.

However, sebaonline.org is not the only website on which students can check their results. The results can also be checked on the following websites: resultassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, newsnation.in, iresults.net, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in, results.siksha, assam.siksha.

Additionally, students can also download android app named SEBA Results 2020 from Google Play Store to check their results.

Steps to check Assam HSLC Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website sebaonline.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘HSLC/AHM Results-2020’

Step 3: In the new tab that opens, enter the requisite credentials and click on ‘Get Result’

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can also click here to access the results page directly.

According to reports, nearly 3.60 lakh students appeared for the exam in 2020. The overall pass % for this year is 64.80%, with boys (66.93%) outperforming girls (62.91%). Last year, the overall pass % was 60.23.

Candidates should also note that can apply for re-evaluation. The re-evaluation window will open on June 8 and closed on June 22.