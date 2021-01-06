Assam HSLC Routine 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the timetable for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination. According to the dates announced by the board, the Assam HSLC examination will start from May 11. HSLC practical examinations will be held on March 4 and 5, and the theory exams will be held from May 11 to June 1, 2021. Also Read - Assam HSLC Results 2020 Announced, Check on sebaonline.org And Other Websites

The routine for both the practical and theory exams is given below:

The candidates must note that the examination of all the above practical exams will be held in the examination centre from where the candidates appear in theory subjects for the same.

ANNOUNCEMENT HSLC & HS examinations,2021 will be conducted as follows

1. HIgh School leaving certificate examination from 11th May.

2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May

Earlier, State’s Finance, Health, and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and make the announcement of both HSLC and HS examinations. He wrote, “ANNOUNCEMENT HSLC & HS examinations,2021 will be conducted as follows 1. High School leaving certificate examination from 11th May. 2. Higher Secondary examination from 12th May Result of HSLC & HS examinations will be declared within 7th and 30th July respectively.”