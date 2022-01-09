Assam HSLC Routine 2022: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the timetable for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination on its official website. According to the dates announced by the board, the Assam HSLC examination will begin from March 15, 2022, and will end on March 31, 2022. The HSLC practical examinations will be held on March 4 and March 5, 2022. The exams will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.Also Read - UPSESSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2022 Notification Likely To Be Out On This Date At upsessb.org | Details Inside

Assam HSLC Routine 2022: Class 10 Date Sheet Also Read - TMC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 13 Faculty Posts on tmc.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Eligibility Here

Date(s) Subjects March 15, 2022 English March 17, 2022 MIL/English March 21, 2022 General Mathematics March 22, 2022 Fine Art, Assamese, Karbi, Weaving, Commerce, Weaving and Textile Design March 25, 2022 General Science March 28, 2022 Social Science March 29, 2022 Manipuri, Bodo, Santhali, Retail Trade, IT, Private Security, Health Care, Agriculture & Horticulture, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Music, Dance, Wood Craft March 30, 2022 Hindi, Arabic Literature, Garment Designing March 31, 2022 Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Advanced Mathematics, History, Geography, Home Science, Nepali, Computer Science, Bengali

The Assam HSLC Exam Routine 2022 has also been released on the official website of Assam HSLC Exam Routine 2022, sebaonline.org. The Assam HSLC Exam 2022 will be held in two shifts: the morning session will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, whereas the second shift will begin in the afternoon session from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The official notification issued on the official website of the Board reads, ”Ten-minutes extra time is allowed from 8:30am to 9am in the morning shift and 1:20pm to 1:30pm in the afternoon shift to read the question paper only.” Also Read - CG Vyapam Food Inspector Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 84 Posts on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in | Apply Before Jan 30

Note, all the elective language papers would be held for a duration of three hours. For the convenience of the candidates, we have also provided you with the direct link to download the Assam HSLC Routine 2022

Click Here to Download the Assam HSLC Routine 2022