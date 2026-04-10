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Assam Board HSLC Toppers list 2026: Meet Jyotirmay Das who topped Assam SEBA Class 10th Result with 591 marks

Assam Board HSLC Toppers list 2026: Meet Jyotirmay Das who topped Assam SEBA Class 10th Result with 591 marks

Girls outperformed boys in the Assam HSLC Result 2026. The overall pass percentage for girls stood at 67.78%,

Assam Board SEBA HSLC topper list 2026: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) has announced the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely today, April 10, 2026. Girls outperformed boys in the Assam HSLC Result 2026. The overall pass percentage for girls stood at 67.78%, while for boys it was 63.96%. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage this year is 65.62%. Jyotirmay Das, who topped the Assam Class 10th Result with 591 marks

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