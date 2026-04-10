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Assam Board HSLC Toppers list 2026: Meet Jyotirmay Das who topped Assam SEBA Class 10th Result with 591 marks

Girls outperformed boys in the Assam HSLC Result 2026. The overall pass percentage for girls stood at 67.78%,

Published date india.com Published: April 10, 2026 11:15 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Assam Board HSLC Toppers list 2026: Meet Jyotirmay Das who topped Assam SEBA Class 10th Result with 591 marks

Assam Board SEBA HSLC topper list 2026: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) has announced the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely today, April 10, 2026. Girls outperformed boys in the Assam HSLC Result 2026. The overall pass percentage for girls stood at 67.78%, while for boys it was 63.96%. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage this year is 65.62%.  Jyotirmay Das, who topped the Assam Class 10th Result with 591 marks

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Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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