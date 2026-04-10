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Assam HSLC Toppers list 2026: SEBA Assam Class 10th toppers name, rank, marks obtained, and pass percentage

Assam HSLC Toppers list 2026: SEBA Assam Class 10th toppers name, rank, marks obtained, and pass percentage

The Assam SEBA 10th Result download link will be available at sebaonline.org.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC topper list 2026: The Secondary Education Board, Assam(SEBA) will announce the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely today, April 10, 2026. Along with the SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2026, the board will announce the topper list and pass percentage. Usually, the board will announce the Assam SEBA HSLC Result in a press conference.

The Assam SEBA 10th Result download link will be available at sebaonline.org, https://site.sebaonline.org/results/, and https://site.sebaonline.org/. To access the Assam HSLC Result, a student must enter his/her roll number.

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