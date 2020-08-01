New Delhi: The Assam government is mulling to reopen educational institutions across the state September 1 onwards, state Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. However, the decision is not yet final and will depend on the directives of the Centre. “We have drawn up a preliminary plan for reopening schools but it is still open for further discussions with parents and other stakeholders, and will be implemented only in accordance with the directives of the Union government,” Sarma said. Also Read - Unlock 3.0 or Lockdown in Assam? 'Might Have to Alternate Between The Two', Says Minister Sarma

If the educational institutions are to reopen on September 1, then all teachers and employees of the schools will have to get themselves tested. The Education and Health departments will coordinate the efforts for the tests that will be conducted from August 23-30, the minister said while addressing a press conference here.

As per the preliminary plan, schools will remain closed for students up to Class 4 till September-end. Classes will be held in open spaces such as the playground or courtyard of the school for students of standard 5-8, the minister said highlighting the plan.

The classes will be divided into sections of 15 students and only these many students can attend classes at a time, he said. Students of standard 9 and 11 will attend classes in their classrooms for two days a week with 15 students being present at a time.

Those in standard 10 and 12 will attend classes four days a week. Only 15 students will be present at a time in a classroom and classes will be held for only three hours in a day, the minister said.

“Efforts will be made to ensure maximum social distancing with schools initiating shift systems with a particular class coming at an allotted time of the day,” he said.

At the degree level, classes will be held only for the final semesters while for the post-graduate students, the universities will take a decision. All these proposals will be put up on the website of the Education Department and people are welcome to give their suggestions till August 20, Sarma said.