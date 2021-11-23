Assam NEET Counselling 2021: The Assam National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or Assam NEET Merit List 201 was on Tuesday released on the official website. The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, has released it on dme.assam.gov.in. Notably, the NEET merit list 2021 is meant for MBBS/BDS courses only.

The candidates must note that the Assam NEET UG rank list is based on the marks scored by the candidates in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021). Candidates who meet cut-off set by Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, will be eligible to apply for the NEET 2021 counselling conducted for admission under 85 per cent state quota. And accordingly, the candidates will get admission to various medical institutions across the state for the academic session 2021-22.

The candidates must note that NEET 2021 merit list includes candidates’ name, roll number, gender, category, NEET 2021 score, NEET 2021 percentile, and NEET 2021 rank.

Assam NEET Merit List 2021: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website- dme.assam.gov.in.

Click on the notification that says, “NEET UG 2021-Assam State Merit List.”

A new PDF would open up.

Candidates should keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

However, the candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for more updates. The NEET-UG was conducted on September 12, 2021. The candidates should take note that NEET Counselling 2021 would be conducted by the Medical Medical Counselling Committee.