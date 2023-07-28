Home

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow At dme.assam.gov.in

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2023: To apply for the counselling round, aspirants can visit the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.

The last date for counselling round registration is tomorrow, i.e., July 29. (Representative Image)

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam, will close the registration window for the state National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling 2023 tomorrow, July 29. To apply for the counselling round, aspirants can visit the official website of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in. The Assam NEET UG counselling 2023 process began on July 25 and the registration window will close at 11:55 PM on July 29. As per the official schedule, the choice filling window of the list of institutes will open on July 30 and will close on August 1. The seat allotment list for the Assam NEET UG counselling 2023 will be done from August 2 to August 3, and the result will be announced on August 4.

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2023: Details

Over 20 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG examination, which was held on May 7. The result of the same was announced on June 13. The Assam NEET UG counselling 2023 is being conducted for medical and dental college admissions in the state, using the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) score. DME Assam has also commenced the MBBS course admission online application process for the special quota candidates.

Assam NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official portal of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available.

Step 3: Then, key in the login credentials and hit submit.

Step 4: Post that, proceed with the Assam NEET UG Counselling application form as asked.

Step 5: After filling the application form carefully, make the payment of the fees.

Step 6: Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page for further need.

Direct link to apply for Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling round

Assam NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500 to complete the registration process.

For more related queries and information, candidates are advised to check the official site of DME Assam at dme.assam.gov.in

