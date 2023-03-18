Home

Assam Govt Dismisses Reports of Another Paper Leak As Geography Questions Go Viral

Assam Paper Leak: The purported first page of the geography question paper started doing rounds on social media, particularly WhatsApp, since around 11 am on Saturday, leading to panic among the aspirants.

Assam HSLC Exam Paper Leak: General Science Paper Now On March 30 (Representative image)

Assam HSLC Geography Paper 2023: The Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu rubbished reports on Assam Board HSLC (Class 10) Geography paper leak. Taking to the Microblogging site, Pegu wrote, “The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station.” The purported first page of the geography question paper started doing rounds on social media, particularly WhatsApp, since around 11 am on Saturday, leading to panic among the aspirants.

The Geography Question Paper circulated in social media allegedly of leak is fake. SEBA authority has confirmed that it is fake. Instructed concerned officer to lodge FIR in Police station. pic.twitter.com/3FGONCYKPQ — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) March 18, 2023

Pegu claimed that the geography question paper of 2021 was edited and circulated on social media, leading to confusion among examinees as no class 10 board exam was held that year due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Statement on Paper Leak

Denying any leak of geography question paper, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter, “It appears that certain groups of people are attempting to disrupt the entire atmosphere by fabricating false leaks of the High School Leaving Certificate exam papers.”

It appears that certain groups of people are attempting to disrupt the entire atmosphere by fabricating false leaks of the High School Leaving Certificate exam papers. @assampolice will investigate the matter to ascertain the identities of the groups and take appropriate actions https://t.co/G41ikyGpvl — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 18, 2023



Recently, two instances of question paper leak of class 10 exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) has come to light, leading to the cancellation of both tests. As per the news agency PTI report, the general science exam, scheduled for Monday, was cancelled the night before, while the Modern Indian Language (MIL) and English papers, slated for Saturday, were declared cancelled by SEBA on Thursday night. The first exam that was cancelled will now be conducted on March 30, while the other will be held on April 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.