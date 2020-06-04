Assam PAT 2020: The last date for online application submission for Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 has been extended by the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam. Now, all those who are interested can submit their applications by June 10, 2020.

The dates for admit cards and exams are yet to be announced.

Steps to register for Assam PAT 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘click here to apply’

Step 3: A new page will now appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter all the details asked and fill up the form.

Step 5: Upload your picture.

Step 6: Click on the submit option.

Step 7: Pay the fees.