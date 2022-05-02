Assam PAT 2022 Registration: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam on Monday began the application process for the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test(Assam PAT 2022). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DTE, Assam on dte.assam.gov.in, or patassam.online. It is to be noted that the candidates can fill the application form till June 10, 2022. The entrance exam will be held either on July 17 or 24, 2022.Also Read - TANCET 2022 Admit Card Released: Direct Link, Steps to Download Here

Assam PAT 2022 Registration: Check Important Dates

Online application : 01-05-2022 to 10-06-2022 Issue of Online Admit Card : To be declared Date of Admission Test : 17th July, 2022 or 24th July, 2022 (tentative).

Final date of admission test will be notified at least 3 weeks prior to the Test.

Assam PAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

In order to apply online, candidates must pass H.S.L.C or its equivalent examination in a single sitting with Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects. Candidates also must have passed individually in both theory and practical examinations in Mathematics and Science.

Assam PAT 2022: Age Limit

General and OBC/ MOBC: 20 years 6 months on December 31, 2022.

Scheduled Caste: 23 years 6 months on December 31, 2022.

Scheduled Tribe: 23 years 6 months on December 31, 2022.

For Institutions Outside Assam(Against Govt. of India Allotted Seats): 20 years 6 months on December 31, 2022.

Assam PAT 2022: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website, dte.assam.gov.in.

Assam PAT 2022: How to Apply Online?