Assam PAT 2022 Result: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Assam will declare the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 on August 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam PAT exam can download the result(once announced) from the official website of DTE at dte.assam.gov.in.

Earlier today, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the Assam PAT result 2022 date and time. Pegu took to Twitter, "#ImportantAnnouncement The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm." The entrance exam was held on July 24, 2022, in pen and paper mode.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the scorecard.

How to Download Assam PAT Result 2022?