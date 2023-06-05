Home

Assam PAT Admit Card 2023 Out At dte.assam.gov.in; Check Direct Link Here

The Assam PAT exam 2023 has been designed for admission to polytechnic colleges in the state.

The PAT exam will be held on June 18.

The admit card for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 has been put out by the Directorate of Technical Education, Assam. You can easily download the hall ticket from the official website, dte.assam.gov.in. The download link will remain accessible till the exam date. The Assam PAT 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 18, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon. The admit card will contain details like the PAT exam venue, exam city, candidate’s name and more.

Only those candidates with a valid application number and payment reference ID can download the Assam PAT admit card.

Let’s go through the step-by-step process to download your Assam Polytechnic admit card for 2023.

• First, head over to the official website mentioned earlier, dte.assam.gov.in. Once there, locate the “PAT – 2023” section and click on it.

• Then, from the options provided in the top menu bar, select “Applicant Login.” This action will take you to the applicant login screen.

• To access your admit card, log in using the credentials you provided during the online application process. This includes your application number/mobile number and your date of birth.

• After successfully logging in, you will find a “Download Admit Card” button.

• Click on it. Your Assam PAT 2023 hall ticket will be generated.

Direct link for Assam PAT admit card 2023 is here.

https://patadmit.dtecounselling.in/

In case you encounter any difficulties while downloading your Assam PAT admit card, there’s no need to worry. Reach out to the DTE Assam assistance desk, whose contact details are available on the DTE Assam website.

The Assam PAT examination 2023 has been designed explicitly for admission to polytechnic colleges in the state. The entrance test will be conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper format and will consist of objective-type questions. The subjects covered in the exam are Mathematics and Science. The PAT exam will be of 100 marks.

To ensure a smooth examination process, all candidates must report to the assigned exam centre by 9:00 am. Ensure you bring a physical copy of your hall ticket and a valid photo identity card, such as your Aadhaar card or voter ID. These documents are mandatory. Without them, you will not be granted entry into the exam hall.

