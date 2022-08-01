The Directorate of Technical Education, DTE will release the Assam PAT result 2022 on August 2, 2022 after 4 pm. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the scores will be live on the official website of the board i.e. dte.assam.gov.in. The candidates must note that they will have to log in using the credentials i.e. roll number and date of birth to access the Assam PAT scorecard 2022.Also Read - Assam PAT Result 2022 to Be Declared on August 02; Know How to Download Scores at dte.assam.gov.in

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter and announced the Assam PAT result date and time. The Minister Tweeted: "The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2.It will be available online at https://dte.assam.gov.in from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."

Assam PAT Result 2022: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have listed the steps via which they can check the results:

Go to the official website– dte.assam.gov.in

Click on the designated ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2022 results’ link (link will be active on Aug 2)

A new login page would open

Key in your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and submit

Assam PAT result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Candidates will get admission to various courses through ASSAM PAT Counselling 2022. The candidates must note that the Counseling dates will be released on the official website after the result is announced.

Here are some of the important details: