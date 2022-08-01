Assam PAT Result 2022 Date Time Update: The Directorate of Technical Education(DTE), Assam is all set to declare the result for the Polytechnic Admission Test, PAT 2022 tomorrow, August 02, 2022. Candidates will be able to download their scorecard tomorrow, after 04:00 PM. Students who have appeared for the examination can download their results, once declared, from the DTE’s Official Website — dte.assam.gov.in. This year, the examination was held on July 24, in pen and paper mode.Also Read - Central Bank CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. Apply For 45 Posts Till August 18 at cbhfl.com

Assam PAT Result 2022 Date Time

DTE will declare the Assam PAT Result 2022 tomorrow, August 02, 2022, after 4:00 PM. The Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has confirmed the date and time for the declaration of the Polytechnic Admission Test result 2022. Pegu took to Twitter, "#ImportantAnnouncement The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm."

Official Website to Download Assam PAT Result 2022

Steps to Check/Download Assam PAT Result 2022

Go to the official website of the Directorate of Technical Education(DTE), Assam at dte.assam.gov.in. Now click on the link that reads, “Download Assam PAT Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials if required. Your PAT 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

Assam PAT 2022 — Highlights