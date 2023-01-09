Job Opportunity For Graduates: Assam Police Is Hiring. Read Job Description Here

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is hiring candidates for the post of Assistant Jailor in the Prison Department. Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website at www.slprbassam.in. The last date to submit the online application form is February 02, 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill 32 vacant positions. One can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility, and other details here.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online application begins: January 07, 2023

Last Date to apply: February 05, 2023

Assam Police Assistant Jailor Vacancy

Assistant Jailor: 32 posts

Out of the total, 3 positions are reserved for OBC /MOBC (male) candidates.

Assam Police Assistant Jailor Educational Qualification

Check Assistant Jailor Eligibility Criteria Here: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts /Science/ Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.

Assam Police Assistant Jailor Selection Process

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for Written Test. The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be intimated in due course of time. The Chairman reserves the right to change the venue of the test and no representation etc. will be entertained in this regard. For more details, refer to the detailed job description shared below.

Assam Police Assistant Jailor Salary

“Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 32 posts of Assistant Jailor in Prison Department in the pay scale of Rs. 14,000-60,500 (Pay Band No.2) and Grade pay Rs. 8700/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules,” reads the official notification.

Assam Police Assistant Jailor Application Fee

There is no application fee.

Assam Police Assistant Jailor Age Limit

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2022.

Assam Police Assistant Jailor Jobs 2023: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before February 05, 2023, through the official website —www.slprbassam.in.