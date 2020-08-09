Assam Police constable Admit Card 2020: Assam Police has released the admit card for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the posts of constables. Those who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website slprbassam.in. Also Read - After Mumbai Police Makes Monica-Chandler Wear Masks, Assam Police Does Same With Pooja Hegde-Prabhas on Poster of Radhe Shyam

Admit Card PET/PST 2020 will be available till September 16, 2020. The PET and PST will be conducted in 3 phases.

Follow these steps to download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website, slprbassam.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘click here to download’ next to SLPRB constables notice

Step 3: Log in using credentials

Step 4: Download admit card, take a print out for future reference