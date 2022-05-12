Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022: The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board, (SLPRB) has declared the final results of Assam Police Constable 2022. All candidates who have appeared for the written examination and other exams can check their results through the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in. The Board has announced the results for 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB) in Assam Police. The Assam Police Constable Final Result is for 2,391posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.Also Read - Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Registration For 487 Posts to Begin Tomorrow; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

Step-by-step guide to check Assam Police Constable Final Result 2022 result: