Assam Police Constable Jobs 2023: No Application Fee; Apply for+300 Posts at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable Jobs 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in.

Assam Police Constable Jobs 2023: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the various posts under Fire & Emergency Services, Assam. Eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in. The last date to submit the application form is February 22. A total of 316 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, websites, and other details here.

Assam Police Constable Jobs 2023: Important Dates

Last date of receiving application will be 22-02-2023

Assam Police Constable Vacancy

Name of the post and number of vacancies here

Constable of Police (Communication): 262 posts

Constable (Driver): 03 posts

Constable (Dispatch Rider): 9 posts

Constable (Handymen): 02 posts

Constable (Handymen): 14 posts

Constable (Carpenter) in APRO: 3 posts

Sub-Officer: 01 post

Emergency Rescuer: 39 posts

Assam Police Constable Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Constable of Police (Communication) in APRO with Grade pay of Rs. 6200: H.S. (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) in H.S. (Science) examination to apply for the post.

H.S. (Science) passed with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) from a recognized Board or Council. The candidates must have obtained pass marks in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics (PCM) in H.S. (Science) examination to apply for the post. Constable (Driver) in APRO with Grade pay of Rs. 5200: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV. Constable (Carpenter) in APRO with Grade pay of Rs. 5200: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and passed prescribed ITI course in trade.

Assam Police Constable Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shard below.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply Online

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained.

Visit the official website slprbassam.in Go to Online Application Portal and click apply online. Register yourself on the portal Select the post, and fill up the application form. Upload the necessary document. Submit the form. Download a copy for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

For more details, visit the official website of the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).