Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Register For 211 Constable Posts at slprbassam.in. Check Pay Scale Here

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Constable (Grade III) under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, Assam in the pay scale of Rs. 14000 – 60500 + GP 5600 (PB-2). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacant positions by visiting the official website at slprbassam.in from January 7, 2023. The last date to submit the application form is February 5, 2023. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 211 vacant posts will be filled. Read below for eligibility, selection, and other details here.

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The online registration begins: January 7, 2023

Last date to apply: February 5, 2023

Assam Police Vacancies

Constable (Grade III): 211 posts

Assam Police Educational Qualification

Check Qualification Here : H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

: H.S.L.C or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council. Other Qualification: Home Guard Certificate or Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate.

Assam Police Selection Criteria

Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respect will have to undergo the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET). If any candidate is found to have any physical deformity as may be detected by the Medical Officer present in the DLSC / Selection Committee, he/ she will be debarred from participating in the other tests. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Check Age Limit Here

Age: 18 to 40 years as on 01-07-2022 (i.e. Candidate must be born on or before 01.07.2004 and on or after 01.07.1982.

How to Apply For Assam Police Jobs?

Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in. No other forms of application will be entertained. The persons having H.S.L.C. passed certificate but not possessing Home Guards Training Certificate or minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate are not eligible to apply.