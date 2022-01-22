Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021: Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the Assam Police Platoon Commander Result on its official website. Those candidates who have appeared in the Assam Police Platoon Commander Exam can download the results from the Assam police official website, slprbassam.in. The Board has conducted the exam on November 21, 2021. Qualifying candidates will have to appear for PST and PET RoundAlso Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Technical Entry Scheme Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in | Details Inside

The PET and PST round will be conducted from January 27 at Assam Police Battalion Headquarter, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19. Note, while appearing for PST/PET Round, candidates are required to bring all important documents such as admit cards, originals of documents, and others.

Go to the official website of Assam Police, slprbassam.in. Now, click on the link that reads ‘Assam Police Platoon Commander Result’ available on the homepage. Enter the necessary credentials such as roll number, date of birth. Now click on the submit button. Your Assam Police Platoon Commander Result will appear on the screen. Save, Download Assam Police Platoon Commander Result, and take a printout of it for future use.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40 vacant posts will be filled.