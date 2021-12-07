Assam Police Recruitment 2021: The Assam Police has released a recruitment notification to recruit candidates for various posts including constables, and sub-inspectors. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the various posts through the official website of Assam Police on slprbassam.in. The online application form begins from December 10, 2021. The deadline to fill the online application form is January 9, 2021. The date of the written exam has not been announced yet.Also Read - PPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 10 Analyst Posts on ppsc.gov.in by Dec 25

Vacancy Details Also Read - Bihar 67th Prelims 2021 Exam Postponed; Notification Out on bpsc.bih.nic.in

Constables: 2134

Sub-Inspector: 306

The official notice also reads, “Candidates numbering only 5 times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, OBC/MOBC, SC, S.T. (P), S.T.(H) & EWS) both male & transgender and female will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on merit basis.” Also Read - BCPL Recruitment 2021: Apply For These Apprentice Posts on bcplonline.co.in | Check Pay Scale, Other Details

Other Details

Note, Candidates applying for the various posts must be between 20 years to 26 years. The candidate must be an Indian citizen and a permanent resident of Assam. The candidate will be selected on the basis of a written exam, physical standard test, and physical efficiency test. Nearly 30 per cent of the total vacancies in each category are reserved for women candidates. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of Assam Police for more updates. Interested candidates must have completed graduation in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College.