Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on Wednesday released the admit card for the posts of Assam Police Constable. Candidates planning to appear for the written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of slprbassam.in. Note, Candidates who have qualified the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) are only eligible to appear for the written examination. The admit card has been released today at 11:00 AM.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprbassam.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ”COMMON WRITTEN EXAM PORTAL” given under ‘Please click here to go to Common Written Exam (SEBA) Portal.’

You will be directed to a new page.

Enter the required credentials such as application number, candidate’s name, date of birth, and captcha code.

Now click on the register option.

Your Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can click on the link given below to download the Admit card.

The written exam is scheduled to be held from February 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Through this recruitment process, a total of 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB), 813 posts of Constable in APRO, 788 posts of Constable, etc. in F & ES, and 754 posts of Constable/ Guardsman under DGCD and CGHG will be filled in the organization.