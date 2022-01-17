Assam Police Recruitment 2021: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector of Police (AB). However, candidates must note that the last date to apply is in three days, i.e. January 21, 2022. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the above posts by visiting the official website, slprbassam.in. A total of 320 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process has commenced from December 22, 2021. For further details on Assam Police Recruitment 2021, please scroll down.Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For Scientific Officers Posts on barc.gov.in | Deets Inside

Commencement of submission of online application: December 22, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: January 21, 2022

Sub Inspector (AB) Male & Transgender: 314 Posts

Sub Inspector (AB) Female: 6 Posts

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College/ Institution affiliated to a recognized University.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Exam Pattern

The written test will be of 100 marks and will be completely OMR-based. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of one mark. There will be a negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The questions will be set in three parts. i.e. Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension, Matters relating to the History and Culture of Assam and India, and General Knowledge. Note, Candidates applying for the various posts must be between 20 years to 24 years. Candidates are advised to go through the official website of Assam Police for more updates.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of Assam Police on slprbassam.in.