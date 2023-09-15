Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply Till September 15

Home

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply For 332 SI And Constable Posts Till September 15 At slprbassam.in

Those who have retired between the ranks of Sepoy and Havildar in the Army or an equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force will be eligible to apply for the post of Constable and Head Constable.

The application window for the post of Inspector, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector in the Assam Police will be closed today, September 15. Candidates will be able to register for the various vacancies with the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board at the official website at slprbassam.in. The latest recruitment drive will be filling up a total of 332 vacancies, including 2 vacancies for the post of Inspector (B), 60 for Sub-Inspector (B), 70 for Head Constable (B), and 200 for Constable (B).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their Interview. It must be kept in mind that preference will be given to those candidates who have a background in the Military, or the Special Forces.

What Is The Eligibility Criteria For Assam Police Recruitment 2023?

Now, let us talk about the eligibility criteria for the Assam Police recruitment drive 2023. Candidates up to the age of 50 years as of January 1, 2023, can apply for the various posts offered by the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board.

As for the educational qualification, the applicant must have completed High school, or an equivalent qualification.

Now, coming to the service qualification of the candidates, they should have retired in the ranks between Sepoy and Havildar in the Army or equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force to apply for the posts of Constable and Head Constable.

On the other hand, for the posts of Sub-Inspector and Inspector, the candidate must have retired as a Naib Subedar or above in the Army or an equivalent rank in the Navy or Air Force.

What Is The Application Fee For Assam Police Recruitment 2023?

As good news for the aspirants, the Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board has not placed any application fee to apply for Assam Police’s latest recruitment drive for the positions of Inspector, Sub Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable.

Candidates can check out the official notice here.

How To Apply For Assam Police Recruitment 2023?

Candidates may follow the steps given below to apply for the Assam Police recruitment 2023:

Step 1

First, visit the official website at slprbassam.in

Step 2

Next, click on the application link for Sub Inspector, Constable, and other posts

Step 3

After that, register yourself on the website

Step 4

Later, fill out the application form

Step 5

After that, upload the necessary documents as mentioned in the form, and hit the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6

Lastly, do not forget to download the form, and take a printout for future reference

The candidates can also submit the form directly here.

For any further information, the candidates are advised to visit the official website at https://www.slprbassam.in.

